US will 'never, never, never' recognize Russia claims in Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to "never, never, never" recognize the results of Russian-led referendums in Ukraine, which he said were cooked up by Moscow.

"I want to be very clear about this. The United States will never, never never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine sovereign territory. The so-called referenda was a sham, an absolute sham," Biden said as he met Pacific Island leaders in Washington.