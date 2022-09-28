Spain summons Iran ambassador over crackdown on protests, women’s rights

People take part in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Madrid, Spain September 28, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Spain's Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Hassan Ghashghavi on Wednesday as the government in Tehran continues its crackdown on protests over the death of a woman detained by Iran's morality police.

Diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that the ambassador was summoned to the ministry to "express its objections to the repression of the protests and for the violation of women's rights."

The Spanish ministry also released a statement on Tuesday, "firmly condemning" the "violence against peaceful protesters" in Iran as well as "violence against Iranian women and their rights."

It called for Iran to launch an independent investigation into the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, to uphold citizens' right to protest and restore communication networks.

The unrest in Iran began nearly two weeks ago after Iranian police allegedly detained Amini for not wearing her hijab properly. Authorities have sought to blame her death on a heart attack, but her family and protesters say she was the victim of police brutality.

Activists say that at least 76 protesters have since been killed by Iranian security forces, while Iranian state media say 41 people have died in total.

Hundreds of people have also been arrested, including numerous journalists and the daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.