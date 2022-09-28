US shoots down Iranian drone in Iraq

The US military said Wednesday it had shot down an Iranian drone in northern Iraq.

"At approximately 2:10 PM local time, US forces brought down an Iranian Mojer-6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle headed in the direction of Erbil as it appeared as a threat to CENTCOM forces in the area," US Central Command spokesman Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard had launched a wave of drone and artillery strikes against what Tehran says are bases of armed groups in northern Iraq.

"Such indiscriminate attacks threaten innocent civilians and risk the hard-fought stability of the region," Buccino said.

No casualties or damage were reported among US forces or equipment.

There was no comment from Iranian authorities on the US statement.

Iraq said earlier Wednesday it will summon the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad to protest the Iranian attacks in the country's Kurdish region.