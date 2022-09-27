URUGUAYAN PRESIDENTS SECURITY CHIEF ARRESTED

The head of Uruguayan President's Luis Lacalle Pou's security detail was arrested Monday for allegedly falsifying documents as part of a scheme to help Russian citizens illegally obtain Uruguayan passports.

At a press conference, Lacalle Pou told local media of his "surprise" as he learned of the arrest of Alejandro Astesiano.



Lacalle Pou had recently returned from a week's leave from work with his children, where he had been accompanied by Astesiano, according to the local daily El País.



Investigations are being overseen by public prosecutor Gabriela Fosatti, who said Astesiano was arrested in connection with a gang producing fake Russian passports that allowed their holders to gain access to Uruguayan citizenship, according to El País.



Astesiano is alleged to have acted as a person who facilitated access to the passports.



To date, there are 20 cases of Russian citizens who have been identified with Uruguayan passports.



However, Fosatti said there are likely more cases, telling El País that "there are hundreds or perhaps thousands of falsifications of Uruguayan documents."



Lacalle Pou went on to say at the press conference that Astesiano "has no criminal record" and added that "everyone is innocent until proven otherwise."



Since September last year, however, there have been more than 20 other investigations into Astesiano for alleged crimes including theft, fraud and misappropriation, according to El País.