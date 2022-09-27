Terrorists pose threat to peace, security of Western countries protecting terror groups: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that the terrorists are posing threat to the peace and security of the Western countries that are protecting terror groups.

"We expect all countries, especially our neighbors, to take necessary measures against terrorist organizations," Erdoğan said.

"Türkiye does not want Aegean and Mediterranean Seas being polluted with human blood, tears, or hostility," Erdoğan added.

"We want peace and tranquility with all our hearts."

Making remarks also on the tensions with Greece, Erdoğan said that "We know very well the intentions of those who provoked Greece."

"Weapons piled up in Western Thrace mean nothing to us," Erdoğan said.