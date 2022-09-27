Indian, Japanese premiers hold meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, officials said Tuesday.

A statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders held a bilateral meeting in Tokyo, where the Indian premier arrived to participate in the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The prime minister conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The prime minister noted the contributions of late Prime Minister Abe in strengthening the India-Japan partnership as well as in conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said.

It said the "two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations."

"They also discussed a number of regional and global issues. The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions," it added.

On Monday, Modi said he would be traveling to Tokyo "to participate in the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship."

Abe was assassinated in early July while delivering an election campaign speech in Japan's western city of Nara.