UN-mandated inquiry to investigate Izium mass burial site

Members of Ukrainian Emergency Service walk to work at a mass burial site during an exhumation, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 17, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

A U.N. mandated investigative body intends to investigate a mass burial site near Izium, in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of bodies have been found, its head said on Friday.

"This is of course a novel incident but we certainly intend to look into the Izium event as well," Erik Mose, who heads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said at a press briefing.

Asked about whether crimes against humanity had been committed, Mose said that the commission had not yet reached that conclusion citing both a lack of evidence and analysis.







































