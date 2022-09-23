ATV’s Destan marks its name on The Seoul International Drama Awards

Destan marked its name to one of the worlds' the most prestigious international awards. 17th Edition of The Seoul International Drama Awards Ceremony is held in South Korea, Seoul and Destan has won The Best Serial Drama Award of The Year .







Destan left behind all of the competitors from 39 countries and 225 contents and stamped its name written in letters of gold to the Awards ceremony.







Receiving ' The Best Serial Drama Award ', Destan, once again proved its' international recognition both locally, and globally by being the best amongst the other contents that are produced in the World.







