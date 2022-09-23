South Korea lifts mask wearing restrictions from Monday

South Korea decided on Friday to lift all outdoor mask restrictions beginning next week, according to local media.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who decided that those attending outdoor gatherings of 50 or more people, as well as sporting events and concerts, would not be required to wear masks from Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We are clearly overcoming a critical moment of a resurgence in COVID-19," Han said.

"Going forward, the government will ease low-risk anti-virus measures one by one after receiving feedback from experts," he added.

Indoor events, however, will continue to be subject to restrictions.

South Korea currently has strict restrictions, and those who do not wear a mask at outdoor gatherings face a fine, according to the media outlet.































