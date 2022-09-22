No one listens to anyone at UN General Assembly: Serbian President

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 21, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic slammed the world leaders for not listening and trying to solve issues at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The seriousness of the present moment obliges me to share difficult but true words with you. Everything that we are doing today seems impotent and vague. Our words make a hollow and empty echo compared to the reality that we are facing." Vucic said in his address at the UN General Assembly session.

"The reality is that no one listens to anyone, no one strives for real agreements and problem solving, and almost everyone cares only about their own interests," he added.

He said that Ukraine is not the first country but Serbia that was "invaded" on the soil of Europe since World War II.

"We will continue to advocate for consistent respect for the principle of the inviolability of borders, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all other member states of the United Nations. Despite our position, many in this hall still have a problem with respect for the territorial integrity of Serbia. You wonder why? Because they possess the power and we are small and weak in their eyes. However, as you could hear, we still have the strength to speak the truth in this place,'' said Vucic.

He was referring to Kosovo's independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye, recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor.

Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory, while Russia and China are among the countries that have yet to recognize Kosovo's independence.