Blinken tells Security Council world 'can't let Putin get away with it'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged the world to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable for the Ukraine invasion, at a Security Council meeting attended by Russia.

"The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes. We cannot -- we will not -- let President Putin get away with it," Blinken said.