Moscow mayor approves additional payments for mobilized Muscovites

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday that mobilized Muscovites will receive additional compensation for military service.

Muscovites will receive a regional monthly bonus of 50,000 rubles ($808) in addition to salaries as military contractors, Sobyanin said in a statement.

An additional premium of 1 million rubles will be paid in case of severe injury. For a slight injury, contractors will get 500,000 rubles ($8,000).

City authorities will pay 3 million rubles to families of those who are killed.

The salary of Russian military contractors starts at 170,000 rubles, with bonuses for taking part in combat activities from $400 to $30,000 per month, depending on the severity and character of hostilities.

Separate payments are provided for capturing enemy weapons and military equipment with the largest bonuses for the Western-made models.

In case of severe injury, the state will pay 3 million rubles. For death, families receive 5 million rubles.

Several Russian regions also introduced additional payments for those taking part in the special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization Wednesday, which will affect 300,000 people aged between 18 and 50.





