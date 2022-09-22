 Contact Us
News World Moscow mayor approves additional payments for mobilized Muscovites

Moscow mayor approves additional payments for mobilized Muscovites

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 22,2022
Subscribe
MOSCOW MAYOR APPROVES ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS FOR MOBILIZED MUSCOVITES

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday that mobilized Muscovites will receive additional compensation for military service.

Muscovites will receive a regional monthly bonus of 50,000 rubles ($808) in addition to salaries as military contractors, Sobyanin said in a statement.

An additional premium of 1 million rubles will be paid in case of severe injury. For a slight injury, contractors will get 500,000 rubles ($8,000).

City authorities will pay 3 million rubles to families of those who are killed.

The salary of Russian military contractors starts at 170,000 rubles, with bonuses for taking part in combat activities from $400 to $30,000 per month, depending on the severity and character of hostilities.

Separate payments are provided for capturing enemy weapons and military equipment with the largest bonuses for the Western-made models.

In case of severe injury, the state will pay 3 million rubles. For death, families receive 5 million rubles.

Several Russian regions also introduced additional payments for those taking part in the special military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization Wednesday, which will affect 300,000 people aged between 18 and 50.