India PM Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of Shinzo Abe

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on Sept. 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Indian government said on Thursday.

Modi will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the statement added.

Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down in July while campaigning for a parliamentary election.