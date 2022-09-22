EUS VON DER LEYEN OPPOSES CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE IN UKRAINE

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday opposed calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine.



"I know that some are calling to stop the fighting, but I must say the reality is as follows: if Russia stops fighting the war is over, if Ukraine stops fighting there will be no more Ukraine anymore," she said.



Von der Leyen spoke at Princeton University in the United States after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.



"Much is at stake, not just for Ukraine, but also for Europe, for the international community, and for the global order," she continued.



Von der Leyen added that the recent success of the Ukrainian army in recapturing territory from Russia forces "is lifting spirits" but that consolidation was needed.



Speaking about the sanction imposed on Russia by the European Union and the US, she said "the sanctions are biting."



"And I want to make it very clear that the sanctions are here to stay," she noted.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell promised on Wednesday new sanctions targeting Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilization of reservists in order to bolster his military's flagging efforts in Ukraine.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán demanded the lifting of EU sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine by the end of the year at the latest.



