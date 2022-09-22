EU foreign policy chief pledges justice for victims of Russian attacks

The EU foreign policy chief pledged on Thursday to ensure accountability for victims of Russian forces in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" this February.

Speaking at the UN Security Council in New York, Josep Borrell said the EU "will do whatever it takes to ensure accountability" for those who suffered during the war.

He stressed that "all victims of Russia's aggression deserve justice and reparation," and called on the international community to join efforts in bringing justice for the sake of future generations as well.

"Russian armed forces have been terrorizing civilian populations and are now committing countless, unspeakable crimes," he said, reminding of the "true horrors" of the occupation allegedly discovered in several towns after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

He argued that Russia has already lost the war "morally and politically," and it will also fail on the battlefield.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent 'threat' on deploying nuclear arms, Borrell warned that "world security is in danger" and urged leaders to unite against the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Putin announced on Wednesday a partial mobilization in Russia, calling up 300,000 reservists to join the army. He also vowed to use "all means at its disposal" if Russia's territorial integrity is in danger, which was widely interpreted as a nuclear threat.

Borrell also accused Russia of "dragging the world into an economic recession and global food crisis."

"We support the Black Sea Grain Initiative facilitated by the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and Türkiye," Borrell asserted.

The deal together with the EU's initiative in setting up solidarity lanes for Ukrainian exports "helped to lower global food prices, but unhappily" could not solve the entire crisis, he explained.

In July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for grain exports that were stuck since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.





