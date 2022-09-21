JAPANESE MAN SETS SELF ON FIRE TO PROTEST ABES STATE FUNERAL

A man set himself on fire in the Japanese capital Tokyo in protest against the government's decision to hold a state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo News Agency, the incident took place near the Japanese prime minister's office and police shifted the man to hospital in conscious condition.

Police said they also found a note at the incident place in which the man wrote that he strongly opposed the state funeral scheduled for next Tuesday.

Abe was assassinated during an election campaign speech in the western city of Nara in July.





































