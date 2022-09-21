GERMAN CHANCELLOR BLASTS RUSSIAS BLATANT IMPERIALISM IN UN SPEECH

News World German chancellor blasts Russia's 'blatant imperialism' in UN speech

German chancellor blasts Russia's 'blatant imperialism' in UN speech

DPA WORLD Published September 21,2022 Subscribe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia of engaging in "blatant imperialism" in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, promising further military support to Ukraine.



"Putin will only give up his war and his imperial ambitions if he realizes that he cannot win," Scholz said, adding "not only is he destroying Ukraine, he is also ruining his own country."



Scholz said that no "dictated peace" would be accepted and that Ukraine must be further armed to repel the Russian invasion.



"We support Ukraine with all our might: financially, economically, charitably and also with weapons."



Shortly before the chancellor left Germany for New York, the government in Berlin had promised further weapons deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks, including four more self-propelled howitzers.



The chancellor said that Russia's actions in Ukraine were not only a disaster for Europe, but also for the global order and world peace.



"That's why it was so important that 141 states unequivocally condemned the Russian invasion here in this room," Scholz said, referring to a UN vote in March following Russia's attack on its neighbour.









































