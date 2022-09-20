Türkiye trying to resolve hostage crisis between Russia and Ukraine: Erdoğan

Türkiye is working to resolve a hostage crisis between Russia and Ukraine to deescalate tensions between the two countries, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We are now working to resolve the hostage crisis. We are taking steps and we have reached a certain point. On the other hand, we took the steps regarding the grain corridor," Erdoğan said in an interview with US TV show PBS NewsHour aired on Monday.

Following a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, Erdoğan is currently in New York City to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and is holding talks on the sidelines with heads of state and government.





"I had extensive meetings with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Uzbekistan. I realized that they are actually trying to finish this as soon as possible. This situation is a big problem.

"At this point, for example, an agreement has been reached on the exchange of 200 hostages. This is a good development. Because with these hostages, a very important step has been taken there. Currently, officials are managing its technical dimension. With this, we will have achieved a good development," Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that he has told both Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that "there is no winner in a war that ends in the deaths of people."

The president said that Türkiye has followed a balanced policy between Russia and Ukraine since the war started in February and favors listening to both sides.





"That's why we have a persistent desire to bring these leaders together. Let's bring them together. I want to hear everything from them. We haven't succeeded yet, but I'm not without hope," he added.

Speaking about the grain corridor, Erdoğan reiterated his wish for grain exports from Russia to start soon, saying: "My only desire is to ensure the shipment of products to underdeveloped or poor countries, not developed countries."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 150 ships have carried over 3 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.





TIES WITH US, F-16 ISSUE

Responding to a question on bilateral relations with the US, Erdoğan said: "I can't say it is at an ideal point."

He said the bilateral trade volume between the two countries has not reached the desired level, which was determined during US President Donald Trump's term in office as $100 billion.

"In other words, the Türkiye-US trade volume should not be $20, $25, $30 billion. We have to exceed these. Besides, we are not at the desired level in the defense industry," Erdoğan added.

Regarding the F-16 fighter jets issue between the two countries, Erdoğan said the US is doing "wrong" to a friendly country by taking a political decision against Türkiye.

Ankara requested the F-16s and modernization kits last October. The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 F-16 jets and modernization kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory.

In July, however, the US House of Representatives approved legislation creating a new hurdle for the sale.

It prohibits the sale unless President Joe Biden certifies that the transfer is in US national interests and guarantees to Congress that in the 120 days prior to the transfer, the Turkish government has not "violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights."

Türkiye, for its part, has made it clear that Greece-related conditions are not "binding" and expressed hope that the US would not fall for such "games."

Erdoğan also criticized the US for giving all kinds of support to Greece for F-16 jets but not supporting Türkiye in this regard.

"In this case, Türkiye's job is to take care of itself. Otherwise, we don't have a problem with America," he added.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting Monday with US Senator Lindsey Graham, who previously said that he supports the Biden administration's decision to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.