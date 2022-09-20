Erdoğan says 'critical time' to hold UN General Assembly, calls for 'dignified way out' of Ukraine crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that the United Nations General Assembly session was held at a critical time.

"It is imperative that we structure UN as an organization that can produce solutions for a more just world order, where a common will is brought for all humanity," Erdoğan said.

UKRAINE CRISIS

Erdoğan is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly's 77th session, where he called for a "dignified way out" of the Ukraine crisis.

Addressing the Assembly, Erdoğan said that Türkiye emphasizes the key role of dialogue and diplomacy to able to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis," Erdoğan told the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We will continue to increase our efforts to end the war that has flared up again in recent days on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence.

"I invite international organizations and all countries to give sincere support to Türkiye's efforts."

Erdoğan delivered his address hours after four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine announced plans to vote in the coming days on annexation by Russia.

NATO member Turkey never recognized the Kremlin's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.

He also hailed the Istanbul grain deal, which is essential in maintaining Ukraine's grain supply, as "one of the greatest achievements" of UN in recent years.

Erdoğan on Tuesday also held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of his UN General Assembly speech, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

It was later confirmed by Zelensky too, saying they discussed "current security issues".

Regarding the energy issue, he said that Türkiye has always implemented projects that support global energy security.

TERRORISM AND OPPRESSIONS

Erdoğan also talked about the terrorism issue, saying that Türkiye cannot be expected to remain indifferent to PKK, nor to its offshoots, which carry out terrorist attacks and threaten Syria's territorial integrity.

"Those who arm terrorists and try to legitimize them must abandon this path," he stressed.

"Türkiye expects sincere support from allies in the fight against terrorism."

Erdoğan reiterated support for the Palestinian territorial integrity, saying Türkiye pursuing ties with Israel for regional peace and stability.

He also made some remarks about the Uyghur and Rohingya Muslims, saying Türkiye believes in protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms of Muslim Uyghur Turks without harming China's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Türkiye's support is for safe, voluntary, honorable, and permanent return of Rohingya Muslims to their homeland."

He also said that Türkiye invites the international community to put an end to the persecution of Turkish Cypriots and to officially recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as soon as possible.

MIGRANT PUSHBACKS

Touching on the migration issue and Greece's pushback of migrants, he said that Greece "turned the Aegean Sea into a graveyard for refugees."

"In addition to inhumane pushbacks of irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, Greece also pursues discriminatory, oppressive policies against Muslim Turkish minority," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader then showed pictures of what he said were the dead bodies of two toddlers. Erdoğan alleged the two children were killed last week after the Greek coast guard sank their boats.



Greece is repeatedly accused of systematically pushing migrants back into Türkiye.



Türkiye has been recently questioning Greece's sovereignty over islands in the Aegean, citing military presence there in violation of international law.



Erdoğan even threatened intervention if Greece continues to arm the islands.

AZERBAIJAN-ARMENIA CONFLICT

Türkiye believes a comprehensive peace is possible between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Erdoğan said on Tuesday after the two countries resumed fighting again this month.

"We believe that it is possible to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between the two countries as soon as possible," Erdogan said, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last week, ending two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting, which each side blamed on the other, left more than 170 soldiers dead and threatened to drag Türkiye, Azerbaijan's key backer, and Armenia ally Russia into a wider conflict at a time of already high geopolitical tensions.

The fighting, from Sept. 12-14, was the deadliest since a six-week war in 2020 that left thousands dead and saw Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

In his speech, Erdoğan also said reopening of transport links in the region will contribute to the welfare of all parties.

"Those who pursue a show of power in the region, despite their political and military level never equivalent to our country, are making a fool of themselves," he added.