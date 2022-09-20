Swiss president urges Russia to end war against Ukraine

The president of Switzerland said Tuesday that he was "shocked" by Russia's "military aggression" against Ukraine and urged Moscow to "end the war in Ukraine" during his address to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I would like to state that this act of military aggression violates the most basic principles of the Charter, which itself was adopted, just after the Second World War, with the aim of preventing war," Ignazio Cassis said about the UN charter.

He reiterated Switzerland's appeal to Russia to end the war and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Cassis underlined that Switzerland is a "neutral country."

"This means that we strictly respect the right to neutrality enshrined in international public law. We do not get involved in conflicts, and we provide no military support to any party to a conflict," he said, but noted that neutrality does not mean an "absence of solidarity."

Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict , Switzerland, long-known for its tradition of neutrality, joined the EU countries who imposed financial sanctions on Moscow.

"International public law is crucial," he said. "We cannot tolerate the power of the strongest prevailing over the rights of the weakest."

"This is why Switzerland is committed to ensuring the respect of international public law. That includes international humanitarian law, and also human rights," he added.





