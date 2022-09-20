World could have conflict of magnitude not seen since WWII: Vucic

In a month or two, the world could enter into a conflict of a magnitude not seen since World War II, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Serbian public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia, Vucic said the conflict in Ukraine could be "approaching a major war."

"I assume that from the phase of a special military operation we are approaching a major war, and now the question is where are the borders and whether we will go after some time, maybe in a month or two, into a major world conflict the likes of which we haven't had since World War II," he said.

Vucic, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said he expects further complications in Russia and China's relations with the West.

"I expect that everything we will see in the coming period will be further complicating relations between the West and Russia, but also between the West and China," he said.