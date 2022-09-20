Plane accident during take-off leaves 1 dead, 15 injured in Peru

A plane that is about the take off in Peru ended up crashing into the ground, leaving one dead and 15 seriously injured.

Officials and medical teams were deployed to the scene after the incident to help the injured.

There were 17 people on the plane, five of them were able to send to the hospital, one of which died on the way, according to the reports.

The health officials said that the other victims were being attended to.

According to the local media, the accident was caused due to mechanical problems, for which the plane could not take off.