Canadian police investigate after Molotov cocktail allegedly hurled at Russian embassy

Police in Canada confirmed Monday that they are investigating an incident where a Molotov cocktail was allegedly hurled against the Russian embassy in Ottawa.

While the bottle containing a chemical composition reportedly did not ignite, it triggered a protest from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which said Canada is not doing enough to deter "aggressive demonstrators" committing "hostile actions" against its diplomatic staff. The ministry called it a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it is always monitoring for any incidents and responds as the situation warrants, adding it "constantly adapts its protective posture to the current threat environment in order to ensure an adequate level of protection is in place at the Russian Embassy."

But the Russian ministry said Canada should establish a constant police presence to protect the embassy and staff. The ministry also charged that public access had been previously blocked but a complaint brought no Ottawa police action.

The Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown on Sept. 12 and the embassy provided the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada's state broadcaster, with two videos of the incident.

The city of Ottawa has been vocal and visual about its support for Ukraine and has put up street signs that say "Free-Libre Ukraine" on streets in front of the Russian embassy.