Türkiye inaugurates an orphanage center in Uganda

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp on Sunday inaugurated an orphanage center for 200 children, built with technical assistance from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and financial assistance from Türkiye's Care Foundation.

The orphanage will provide Ugandan orphans a secure learning environment and cozy shelter.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Alp said: "Türkiye displays true brotherhood in good times and bad times.

"The Turkish government has identified child welfare as one of the areas where we can help.

"(Türkiye's) Maarif Foundation visited Uganda and held talks with the government on provision of education services to Uganda. We hope this will be achieved," said the ambassador.

The orphanage center includes classroom blocks, an administrative center, an assembly and exhibition building, play fields, parks, a large green space, and a mosque.

"This Orphanage is proof that Türkiye cares for and treats the suffering and disadvantaged people in Uganda, particularly the children, who are often left to go on the streets when their parents die," Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo, Uganda's deputy grand mufti (Muslim cleric) said.

Ssemambo conveyed his gratitude to TIKA for carrying out projects in the country.

According to UNICEF reports, it is estimated that there are about 400 million orphans across the world.