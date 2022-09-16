Mexico to propose Ukraine peace plan to UN General Assembly

Mexico will present a peace plan for Ukraine to the United Nations General Assembly next week, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

The proposal is for Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a dialogue and peace committee, he said.

"It's a matter of urgently seeking an agreement to stop the war in Ukraine," Lopez Obrador said during a speech marking Mexican Independence Day.

"The peacemaking mission should immediately seek a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the start of direct talks with Ukranian President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and Russian President (Vladimir) Putin," he said.

Lopez Obrador, whose country is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, criticized the UN for being "inactive" in the face of the conflict.

He said his Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would present the proposal to the UN General Assembly in New York, which will be addressed by some 150 heads of state and government.





