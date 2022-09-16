In meeting with Putin, India’s Modi calls for end to Ukraine war

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

"In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need for dialogue and diplomacy," said a statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry, following the meeting between Putin and Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The two discussed matters pertaining to "global food security, energy security and availability of fertilizers in the context of the challenges emanating from the current geo-political situation," the statement said.

They also "appreciated the sustained momentum in bilateral ties, including contacts at various levels."

It was their first meeting this year, which marks the 75th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Modi also met with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand.

The two "stressed the need to make concerted efforts to diversify the trade basket and enter into long-term arrangements to promote trade and investment," said another statement by the External Ministry.

The statement added that the connectivity was considered key to unlocking the potential in this regard, including greater usage of the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"Regional issues, including Afghanistan, were discussed. The leaders were unanimous in their view that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist activities," according to the statement.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.







