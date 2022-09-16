British intelligence: Russia lacks infantry and officers in Ukraine

Russian troops are short of infantry and junior officers in their war against Ukraine, according to a British intelligence assessment.



The war is having a significant impact on Russian personnel strength, the Ministry of Defence in London said on Friday in its daily update.



The agency referred to a video purporting to show pro-Kremlin businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin recruiting convicts in a prison.



Prigozhin is believed to be the financier of the Russian mercenary group Wagner.



"In the video, Prigozhin emphasizes that he is only seeking 'fighters for assault units,'" the ministry said. This campaign has been going on since at least July, with prisoners being offered reduced sentences and money.



"Separately, Russian military academies are shortening training courses and bringing cadets' graduation dates forwards. This is almost certainly so cadets can be deployed to support the Ukraine operation," it said.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily intelligence updates on the progress of the war since Russia invaded its neighbouring country at the end of February.



The British government intends to counter both the Russian narrative and keep allies informed with the updates. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



