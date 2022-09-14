Zelensky hopes for rapid return to normality in liberated east

Ukraine is attempting to get things back to normal as quickly a possible in its newly liberated eastern region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
"It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary normal life comes to the de-occupied territory," Zelensky said in his video address on Tuesday evening.
Ukraine was now able to fulfil its social obligations, the president said, adding that in the liberated town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, pensions had been paid again for the first time in five months. "We simply could not make payments due to the occupation," he said.
Zelensky cited the seeking out of any remaining Russian soldiers or sabotage groups in the area, as well arresting those who had collaborated with the occupation as another priority, stressing the importance of re-establishing security in the newly-liberated parts of the country.
The Ukrainian army has recaptured large parts of eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region over the past few days in a surprise counteroffensive.