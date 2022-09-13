REALS RÜDIGER: LEIPZIGS WERNER NO LONGER MY FRIEND FOR 90 MINUTES

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has praised Germany team-mate Timo Werner before the Champions League match against RB Leipzig but warned: "This time, he knows it himself, he will not be my friend."



The 29-year-old also played with Werner at Chelsea until the end of last season but on Wednesday will be trying to stop him scoring at the Bernabeu.



Rüdiger will also have his eye on Werner's strike partner Christopher Nkunku, the Bundesliga player of the season last term.



"He is a good player, a very good player," he told a news conference on Tuesday.



The defender, who previously played for Roma and speaks Italian, says communication with his new Real side is improving as he looks forward to his first home Champions League game with the holders.



"On the pitch I speak in Spanish and I think everyone understands me," he said.



Real coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Rüdiger, saying the German contributed "experience, a will to win and motivation."



He added: "He is a very serious, focused and committed defender. With him, we have improved in defence."



