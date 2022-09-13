Denmark says it will host training of Ukrainian soldiers

Denmark has agreed to train Ukrainian soldiers on Danish soil, Ritzau news agency quoted Defence Minister Morten Bodskov as saying after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Bodskov could not provide details about the number of Ukrainian soldiers, or timing or location of the training, Ritzau reported.

"I cannot get into the details, but there will be training of the Ukrainian defence in Denmark," the minister told Ritzau.

The defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The ministry said in August that Denmark would support a British-led training project with 130 soldiers.

Denmark has contributed to both British and Canadian training missions in Ukraine since 2015 and provided weapons and cybersecurity support to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.