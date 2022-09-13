2 journalists killed, bodies set on fire in Haiti

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said two Haitian journalists were killed and their bodies set on fire in a neighborhood on the outskirts of the nation's capital, Port-au-Prince.

The victims were part of a group of seven journalists who were reporting Sunday in the Cite Soleil slum, which has witnessed bloody clashes between gangs in recent months.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric act, while directing our thoughts to the family of the victims and their colleagues," Henry said Monday.

They were reporting on crimes by gangs in the neighborhood, including the murder of a 17-year-old girl, when assailants shot them and set their bodies on fire.

It is the second time armed groups have killed journalists this year, according to the Association of Independent Journalists.

In January, two journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in Laboule, an area south of Port-au-Prince. They were burned alive while a third journalist managed to escape.

The fighting involves rival gangs known as the G9 gang coalition led by former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, and the G-Pep alliance.

Clashes have left more than 300 people dead and driven an excess of 3,000 people to flee the violence in Port-au-Prince, according to authorities.

Political turmoil, the high cost of food and rising inflation are also aggravating the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, which has been grappling with the continuing escalation of violence since the killing of former President Jovenel Moise last year in a night-time raid.





