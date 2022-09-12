Denmark inflation highest since January 1983

Denmark's consumer price inflation rose further in August to the strongest level in just over thirty-nine-and-a-half years, largely driven by food, electricity, gas, and fuel prices, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation accelerated to 8.9% in August from 8.7 percent in July.



The latest inflation was the highest since February 1983, when it had risen 9.0%, the statistical office said.



Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation rose to 6.0% in August from 5.5% in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest since February 1988. Goods prices alone surged 13.0% yearly in August, which was the highest rate of increase since September 1981.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 15.9% higher in August compared to last year, and transport costs also registered a double-digit growth of 11.8%.



Utility costs climbed 10.1% from last year and those for restaurants and hotels rose 11.5%.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations from July, when they increased by 1.1%.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices grew 9.9% in August, following a 9.6% rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat in August.



