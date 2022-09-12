ANKARA UNVEILS BOOK ON TÜRKIYES EFFORTS TOWARD PEACE IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Monday released a new book, titled Türkiye's Contribution to Stability: Multidimensional Diplomacy for Peace.

The book, published both in Turkish and English, details Türkiye's steps to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and ensure regional stability.

The book consists of four parts: "Global Leadership in Building a World of Peace", "Türkiye's Stance Against War", "Keeping Channels of Dialogue Open", "Humanitarian and Entrepreneurial Diplomacy."

In the first part of the book, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's intense diplomacy traffic with Ukraine and Russia, and with the international organizations such as NATO and the EU, are explained.

In the second part, where Türkiye's efforts to prevent the war are discussed, diplomatic initiatives made for Ukraine's territorial integrity and call for a cease-fire are explained in detail.

The books third part, which describes Türkiye's role in keeping the channels of dialogue open in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, also draws attention to Türkiye's position as a balancing factor between the two countries.

The last part of the book focuses on Türkiye's understanding of diplomacy that puts people in the center and its sensitivity towards the protection of civilians. The country's leading role in ensuring the security of the Black Sea and opening the grain corridor are also explained in the book.

In the presentation part of the book, Erdoğan said Türkiye makes an intense effort in the field of diplomacy for the establishment of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Everyone should act with the same sense of responsibility to prevent new humanitarian tragedies, especially loss of life and forced migration," he added.

Pointing out that NATO, which has undertaken "very important" roles in security and stability since its establishment, Erdoğan said it is NATO's responsibility to resolve the problems in the global security architecture "without delay," and to show full solidarity among the member countries both in the alliance and in bilateral relations.

"We fulfill our responsibilities as a reliable ally in the face of the challenges faced by the NATO alliance. We will continue to contribute to the establishment of global peace, prosperity and stability within the framework of our entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy, as we have done so far," Erdoğan added.