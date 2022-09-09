King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace

 Contact Us
A smiling King Charles III shook hands with some of the thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace Friday as he returned to London following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Published September 09,2022
Britain's King Charles III, left, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Britain's new monarch King Charles shook hands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, stopping to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed.

The king then proceeded to shake hands with dozens of well-wishers and look at floral tributes to his mother for at least ten minutes. Several members of the public sang "God save the King" and one said "Love you Charles!"