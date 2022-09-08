US army chief says Moscow has failed in its strategic aims in Ukraine

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a military failure, with Moscow's forces only achieving "minor tactical success in various parts of eastern Ukraine."



"But so far, Russian strategic objectives have been defeated," Milley told backers of Ukraine who were gathered at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.



"That's due to their failures. And also due to the bravery of the ... Ukrainian military, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and the support of the countries that were at the Contact Group today."



He pointed to "real and measurable gains," noting fr example that Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets.



"Russian lines of communication and supply chains are severely strained. It is having a direct impact on the Russian ability to project and sustain combat power. Russian command and control in the headquarters have been disrupted," Milley said, adding that Moscow was having "great difficulty resupplying their forces and replacing their combat losses."



