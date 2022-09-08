Syrian tribes condemn YPG/PKK terror group for separatist practices

Syrian tribes have condemned the YPG/PKK terror group's targeting of the country's territorial integrity.

The Syrian Council of Tribes and Clans emphasized in a statement Wednesday that YPG/PKK terrorists, using the name, SDG, have targeted the country's territorial integrity with separatist and destructive practices.

It is impossible to build trust and stability in the regions occupied by the YPG/PKK, it said.

"The only aim of terrorists is to divide Syria, to gain personal gains, not to lose the power in their hands and to plunder the wealth of the Syrian people," it said.

The statement said the terror group has to return stolen resources and wealth to the Syrian people and the only way out of the crisis is to protect the territorial integrity of Syria.

ARAB TRIBES IN JAZIRA REGION ALSO CONDEMN YPG/PKK

Arab tribes in the Jazira region also condemned the separatist practices of the YPG/PKK, according to the Syrian regime's news agency, SANA.

The tribes pointed out in a statement that the terror organization wants to divide Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.