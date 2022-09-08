Türkiye expects grain exports from Russia to start soon: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, and its president Vladimir Putin was right about grains exported from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal going to wealthy countries, not poor ones.





With Ukraine's grain exports ongoing under a landmark deal amid the war, Türkiye seconded Thursday the shipment of grain from Russia soon as well.

"We want grain shipments from Russia to start as well, we expect this," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic in the capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday said "almost all" of the grain being exported from Ukraine's Black Sea ports "is sent not to the developing poorest countries, but to the EU countries."

Erdoğan said Putin is "right" that Ukraine's grain "unfortunately" goes to the rich countries, not to poor ones.

"While sanctions against Russia continue, on the other hand, grain shipments to the countries that impose these sanctions are disturbing Putin," he added.





The Turkish leader said he will discuss this issue with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in September.

Senior UN and Russian officials also met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russia's complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertilizer exports despite the deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, at least 100 ships have carried over 2.5 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.

About the energy crisis in Europe, Erdoğan said: "Energy prices are rising. Right now, Europe is in a rush how to spend this winter."

He voiced hope that it will be overcome with the steps to be taken by the governments.

Erdoğan previously said that "Europe reaps what it sows," adding Putin reacts to European sanctions in a similar manner.

Putin on Wednesday said that Moscow is ready "to switch on" the Nord Stream II pipeline "tomorrow" to deliver gas to Europe if the EU gives a green light.

DAYTON AGREEMENT NOT A DEAL AIMING FOR SOLUTION IN BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

The 1995 Dayton Accords, which ended the deadly war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats, and Muslim Bosniaks, was not a deal aiming for a solution in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Turkish president said on Thursday.

"Regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina, in my meeting with the leaders during my visit there, if it is asked where this distress comes from, I think it comes from Dayton. Unfortunately, Dayton could not be an agreement aiming for solution in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

His remarks came at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic in the capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour following Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

The Dayton Accords, initiated at the Wright-Patterson US Air Force base near Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 21, 1995, ended a brutal civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina that resulted in around 100,000 deaths over three-and-a-half years.

Dayton built Bosnia and Herzegovina as a single state, but consisting of two entities-the Croat-Muslim Federation of Bosnia and Republika Srpska-as well as Brcko, a neutral, self-governing canton.

The accords, which were agreed upon by then Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, Bosnia's Alija Izetbegovic, and Croatian leader Franjo Tudjman, also established several mechanisms that institutionalized Bosnian, Serb, and Croat divisions.

"But under the conditions of that day, I heard this from the late Alija himself, 'We had nothing else to do,' he said, 'We were forced to sign it then'. It means he was not pleased," Erdogan said.

He added the three leaders should make the decision about Bosnia-Herzegovina with an understanding and coming together.

"The unity, solidarity, and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina is very important. They paid a high price. I hope that from now on, Bosnia-Herzegovina will not pay a price anymore," he added.







