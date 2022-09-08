Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to New York authorities

Steve Bannon, former President Donald Trump's long-time ally, surrendered himself on Thursday to authorities in New York state.

Bannon was seen exiting a black SUV in Manhattan as he headed into court, telling reporters in brief remarks that prosecutors are "persecuting" him.

The charges facing Trump's former chief strategist and senior campaign official have yet to be unsealed, but are likely tied to a state fraud investigation related to his fundraising activities for a wall along the US-Mexico border . Charges likely relate to allegations that he defrauded "We Build The Wall" donors.

Trump pardoned Bannon on his last day in office in a similar federal case before it moved to trial. But presidential pardon powers apply solely to federal cases or convictions.

The federal case alleged that Bannon took home over $1 million in donations that donors intended for the wall's creation.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James are expected to brief reporters at 1 p.m. on the charges against Bannon.

The charges are just the latest legal woe facing Bannon after he was convicted in July on two contempt of Congress charges related to his refusal to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Sentencing for that case is slated to take place in October.





