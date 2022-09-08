Lights of Eiffel Tower turned off in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: Paris mayor

Lights of the Eiffel Tower will be turned off in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the mayor of Paris said over the British monarch's passing Thursday.

"Tonight in tribute to the queen Elizabeth II the Eiffel tower will be turned off," Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter.

"I extended Parisians' deep sorrow and saddeness (sic) to the ambassador of UK, @Menna Rawlings," she added.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier that the queen "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," according to a statement.

Elizabeth II, 96, was the longest-serving monarch in British history.