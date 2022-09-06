Zelensky urges investment in Ukraine at US stock exchange open

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the opening of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, appealing for investment in his country as it battles to regain territory seized by Russian forces.

"We are rebuilding our economy, we are giving you and your companies the opportunity to work together with us," said Zelensky, who appeared via video wearing a black t-shirt with text that read: "The power of freedom."

"Ukraine is a story of a future victory , and a chance for you to invest now in projects worth... hundreds of billions of dollars, to share the victory with us," the president said, announcing an investment promotion campaign titled "Advantage Ukraine."

The stock exchange's opening bell was rung to applause after the conclusion of his remarks.

Ukraine has said it will take at least $750 billion to rebuild after the widespread destruction inflicted by Russian forces, who invaded the country in February 2022.