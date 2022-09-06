News World UN chief demands combat-free zone around Zaporizhzhya plant

"The current situation is untenable and the best action to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and its people would be for this armed conflict to end now," UN Secretary General António Guterres told the UN Security Council in New York.

DPA WORLD Published September 06,2022