Two earthquakes rattle Afghanistan, killing at least six

Two earthquakes shook Afghanistan on Tuesday, with one killing six people in the northeast of the country, officials said.

The temblor early in the morning in northeastern Kunar province also injured nine people, according to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, spokesperson for Afghanistan's disaster ministry.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a quake of magnitude 4.3 in the area.

Also on Tuesday morning, the European seismic monitoring agency recorded another earthquake of magnitude 4.8 further to the north. Haqqani said there were was no information yet on casualties or damage in northern Badakhshan, the area likely impacted by the second quake.

Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June in the east of the country.































