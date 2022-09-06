Türkiye, Bosnia Herzegovina enjoy friendly relations, leaders say, announcing passport-free travel works

Türkiye and Bosnia Herzegovina are enjoying friendly relations, and their historical and cultural ties are strong, the Bosniak leader said on Tuesday.

Speaking along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a news conference, Sefik Dzaferovic said that Bosnia and Herzegovina want to expand bilateral trade volume to $1b.

Bosniak leader stressed appreciation for Türkiye's role in mediation between Russia and Ukraine for allowing grain exports.

PASSPORT-FREE TRAVEL

Dzaferovic added that Bosnia Herzegovina wants passport-free travel with Türkiye, as Erdoğan too announced the ongoing work for passport-free travel, saying it will become effective soon.

"We have now made the decision to (enable) travel between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey with identity cards," Erdoğan told a news conference in Sarajevo with the three-members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Erdoğan also reiterated that Türkiye is ready to do its best to overcome current difficulties in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina relations are "exceptional," Erdoğan said, voicing support for country's territorial integrity and stability.