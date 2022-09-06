Trial opens in French court over 2016 terror attacks in Nice

In this file photo taken on July 15, 2016 Forensics officers and policemen look for evidences in a truck on the Promenade des Anglais seafront in the French Riviera town of Nice, after it drove into a crowd watching a fireworks display. (AFP)

A trial opened in a French court on Monday over a July 2016 attack in the Mediterranean city of Nice which left 86 people dead.

On July 14, 2016, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel plowed a 19-ton truck at a crowd gathered on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, leaving 86 people dead and more than 450 injured. The crowd was attending Bastille Day celebrations.

Three of the suspects are being tried for terrorism charges and criminal association and five for having provided weapons to the assailant, according to BFMTV news.

The attack was later claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group. But French investigators could not find any evidence linking the attacker, who had a history of domestic violence and minor offenses, to Daesh/ISIS.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also shared a message of support with the victims of the attack on Twitter.

"As the Nice attack trial begins, my thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are and will remain with them," she said.