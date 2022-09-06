6 more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Türkiye August 3, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the ships' points of departure or destinations, said shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 90 ships have carried over 2 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.