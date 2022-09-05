Suicide bombing near Russian embassy in Kabul, casualties reported

Afghan police said on Monday that a suicide bombing took place near the gate of the Russian embassy in Kabul.

Two Russian embassy staff were killed on Monday in the attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said there were also casualties among Afghan civilians.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

The report from the Russian news agency RIA Novosti said there were between 15 to 20 casualties, but did not differentiate between dead and wounded. The agency didn't clarify whether Russian diplomats were among the casualties.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.