Zelensky hails British prime minister in his final days in office

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed Boris Johnson as a "true friend" to Ukraine, days before the prime minister leaves office.
Writing for the Mail on Sunday, the Ukrainian president paid tribute to British solidarity with the country since the Russian invasion, while promising to forge "close relations" with the new prime minister.
Zelensky also used the article to thank Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, calling them "great leaders and friends of Ukraine."
"At each and every meeting and conversation between us, Boris had one very good question: What else? What else do you need? It became our watchword, guaranteeing effective progress. Believe me, not many politicians are ready to do this," he wrote.
Zelensky, who has often praised Johnson's commitment to the Ukrainian cause since the war began, says that he believes "in the power of personal leadership.:"
"I know it has not been an easy ride for Boris Johnson as he had to deal with many internal challenges. Prioritising support for Ukraine demanded a great courage and determination."
Johnson will leave office on Tuesday, after a summer-long leadership contest between Truss and Rishi Sunak. The foreign secretary is widely tipped to become prime minister next week.