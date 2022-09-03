Türkiye leaves Europe behind in deportation numbers

Türkiye has left the whole of Europe behind in terms of deportation success rate, which is 67%, the country's Directorate of Migration Management said on Saturday.

"The number of irregular migrants deported since the beginning of the year has increased to 75,678. While the average deportation success rate of European countries is 10%, our country has left the whole of Europe behind with a 67% deportation success rate," said a statement by the directorate.

It said the number of deportations increased by 143% in January-August when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Some 204,966 irregular migrants were also prevented from entering Türkiye in the first eight months of 2022, the statement added.