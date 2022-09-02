 Contact Us
White House accuses Russia of using energy as weapon after Nord Stream shutdown

"It is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers," a National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email about the shutdown of the pipeline that sends gas to Europe.

Published September 03,2022
Russia is using energy as a tool to pressure Europe, the White House said when asked about Russia's delayed return of its Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.

Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows on the line, deepening Europe's problems in securing fuel for the upcoming winter.