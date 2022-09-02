Ukrainian Energoatom accuses Russia of lies about nuclear plant

Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom expressed doubts on Friday that a mission by international nuclear experts would shed light on Russian activity at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.



"The occupiers are lying, forging facts and evidence," Energoatom said of Russia on Telegram. The delegation has not been permitted to enter the crisis centre of the plant, where Russian troops are currently stationed.



Russia has been avoiding scrutiny of the plant at all costs. Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the plant on Thursday to examine it for damage caused by the war.



It is unclear, how long the IAEA will remain. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi he would like to install a "permanent mission" in the plant. However, in a statement published by Energoatom on Friday, he said that, for the time being, the experts would remain until Sunday or Monday.



The nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe with six reactors and a net performance of 5,700 megawatts. Before the war started over six months ago, the plant had employed more than 10,000 people.



